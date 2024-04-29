Schriever Man Arrested for Attempted Armed Robbery

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Schriever man on multiple charges, stemming from a disturbance complaint that was investigated by the Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division. Pernell Joseph Miles, 36, was arrested on charges of Attempted Armed Robbery in connection with his involvement in the incident.

On Friday, April 26th, shortly before 1 p.m., the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division responded to a business in the 200 block of West Main Street, after a report of a male entering the business and threatening workers with a knife, surfaced. As Deputies responded, the Thibodaux Police Department was dispatched to the scene to assist, due to the nature of the incident and close proximity to their jurisdiction. As Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrived, they learned that the male suspect, identified as Pernell Joseph Miles, was taken into custody by the Thibodaux Police Department due to his aggressive behavior.

TPSO Deputies learned that Miles entered the business in an attempt to obtain services from workers but was denied because Miles wouldn’t provide proper documentation. When refused service, Miles became irate and departed the business, but returned a short time later. When Miles entered, he became irate with workers, and brandished a knife during the altercation, demanding he be provided with a vehicle. Workers attempted to hide from Miles, who retreated to an interior breakroom, where Authorities found him when they arrived. Authorities attempted to take Miles into custody, who resisted the actions of Officers, but was subsequently subdued.

Pernell Joseph Miles was arrested and charged with Attempted Armed Robbery, Resisting an Officer, and additional outstanding warrants, unrelated to the incident. Miles is currently jailed at the Terrebonne Criminal Justice Complex on a total bond of $ 261,000.00 by local judges.

Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to personally thank the Thibodaux Police Department for their assistance in this incident. Soignet would also like to commend the Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division, which directly affected the apprehension of Miles, and overall resolution of this incident. Sheriff Soignet said, “This is exactly the type of result that is expected when Law Enforcement agencies work together for the safety of our communities. Our Patrol Division did an amazing job in this investigation and removed a very violent offender from our streets.”

ALL ARRESTED PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY