Schriever man arrested on Child Molestation charges

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that a Schriever man has been arrested in connection with a sexual abuse investigation being conducted by Detectives of the Special Victim’s Unit of the Terrebonne Sheriff’s Office. Nicholas Kokinos, 38, of Schriever was arrested on September 15, 2022, on charges stemming from the investigation.

In September of 2022, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) began investigating allegations of sexual abuse from a juvenile Terrebonne resident. Upon speaking with the victim, Detectives learned that the perpetrator, Nicholas Kokinos, began touching her inappropriately as early as 6 years of age, and the abuse continued for approximately two years. The victim reported that the sexual abuse occurred at several addresses throughout Terrebonne Parish.

Nicholas Kokinos was arrested and booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on 4 counts of Molestation of a Juvenile under 13, where he remains jailed on a $50,000 bond for 2 counts, and a no bond on 2 counts, by local judges.

Sheriff Soignet is extremely proud of the investigative efforts of the Special Victim’s Unit in solving and arresting a very dangerous offender. “I am very passionate about protecting the children of our community, and this type of behavior will not be tolerated. Our Detectives will do what is needed to bring these offenders to justice.”

ALL ARRESTED PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY