Schriever woman accused of impersonating a law enforcement officer

Sheriff Tim Soignet said that on Sunday morning, May 16, 2021, Terrebonne Parish deputies responded to the 200 block of John Edwards Lane Schriever in reference to a suspicious female entering a residence. The caller informed TPSO dispatch that the female was wearing a badge and was armed with a gun claiming that she previously lived at that residence.

Deputies arrived at this location and the female was inside of a parked vehicle that was in the rear of the residence where deputies responded. Deputies made contact with the female who was identified as Michelle Medice. She was wearing a law enforcement badge on a chain around her neck and had a fake handgun tucked in the back waistline of her pants.

Deputies recovered the fake handgun and took Medice into custody without incident.

Medice claimed that she was a law enforcement officer which deputies prove to not be the truth, the law enforcement badge was also recovered.

Michelle Medice, age 41, 145 Al Joseph Lane Schriever was arrested for Simple burglary and False personation of a peace officer. Medice remains in the Terrebonne Parish Jail on a $10,000.00 bond.