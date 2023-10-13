Second Arrest Made In January 2023 Homicide

Thibodaux Police Chief Bryan Zeringue reported detectives have arrested a second suspect in a January 2023 Homicide that claimed the life of Roderick Johnson. The homicide took place in the 800 block of Narrow Street shortly before midnight on January 8, 2023. Days after the incident on January 12, 2023, Carl Shelvin (B/M, 28), of Gray, La was arrested for Second Degree Murder (Felony) related to the case. A second suspect identified as Kevinontae Ross was named in the case and has remained at large since the incident occurred.

This evening, members of the Thibodaux Police Department Criminal Investigations Division along with an abundant amount of assistance from the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, was able to follow leads and successfully locate and arrest of Kevinontae Ross (B/M, 29), of Houma, La at a residence in Terrebonne Parish. Mr. Ross was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex as a Fugitive and later transported to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex by the Thibodaux Police Department for Second Degree Murder (Felony) No Bond.

Chief Zeringue would like to thank Sheriff Timothy Soignet and the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office for their vital assistance in this investigation and apprehension.