Seven arrested on Terrebonne Parish Drug Court violations

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet and District Attorney Joe Waitz Jr. have teamed up to locate people who were not fulfilling their obligations to Terrebonne Parish Drug Court. Drug Court has been proven to have positive results for the people who are trying to improve their life, and they follow the guidelines given. Others try to get over on the system, and they are sanctioned. When people refuse to show up on scheduled dates or follow the rules of Drug Court, a warrant can be issued for their arrest.

​On Monday 4-25-22, members of the Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney’s Office teamed up to locate some of the people who are A.W.O.L. from Drug Court. This resulted in seven people being arrested. Most were arrested for Failure To Appear For Drug Court. Some were arrested for additional narcotic’s related offenses.

The following were arrested:

Kimary Valentine (28-years-old) from East Houma. Arrested for Failure To Appear For Drug Court. Jordan Burson (34-years-old) from East Houma. Arrested for Failure To Appear For Drug Court. Mariane Callahan (32-years-old) from Schriever. Arrested for Failure To Appear For Drug Court. Desire Verdin (56-years-old) from East Houma. Arrested for Failure To Appear For Drug Court. Sha’Quere Gabriel (24-years-old) from East Houma. Arrested for Failure To Appear For Drug Court. Ryan Boudreaux (45-years-old) from Chauvin. Arrested for Possession With Intent To Distribute C.D.S. 4, 2 Counts Of Possession With Intent To Distribute C.D.S. 2, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession Of A Legend Drug, Transactions Involving Drug Proceeds, 2 Counts Of Possession Of C.D.S. 4, Possession With Intent To Distribute C.D.S. 1, Obstruction Of Justice, Obstruction Of A Public Passage, and Possession Of A Firearm While In Possession Of C.D.S. Hezekiah Williams (23-years-old) from East Houma, Arrested for Parole Violation, Transactions Involving Drug Proceeds, Flight From An Officer, Possession Of Heroin, Obstruction Of Justice.

These agencies have always had a good working relationship, and we will continue to work together to better serve our community.