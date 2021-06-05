Seven arrested, two issued summons in connection to narcotics investigations in South Lafourche

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced several individuals have been charged in connection to narcotics investigations in the South Lafourche area in the past two days. LPSO narcotics agents were assisted by LPSO detectives as well as agents from Louisiana Probation and Parole.

Through investigation, agents obtained a search warrant for the residence of Robert Blair Jr., 36, on Doucet Lane in Golden Meadow. During a search of the residence, agents located 5.75 ounces of suspected methamphetamine, over $6,000 in cash, and a handgun. Blair, who was at the residence at the time of the search, was arrested and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex. He was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Illegal Carrying of a Weapon in the Presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bail is set at $85,500. Additionally, agents arrested Blake Guidry, 33, of Galliano who was at the residence. He was booked on two active contempt of court warrants, and his total bail has not yet been set.

Agents had also obtained a search warrant for a residence on West 59th Street. On June 3, 2021, agents arrived and located one of the residents, Edward Green, 34, who had an active warrant for heroin distribution. During the search, agents located suspected narcotics including 48.4 grams of methamphetamine, 5.6 grams of crack cocaine, 3.5 grams of heroin and fentanyl, synthetic marijuana, numerous MDMA pills, and various drug paraphernalia, as well as over $1,000 in cash. Green was booked into the Correctional Complex on the active warrant. He was additionally charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Meth, Crack Cocaine, Fentanyl, Heroin, and MDMA, as well as Possession of Synthetic Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia. Bail is set at $301,000.

Stacey Hernandez, 57, who also resides at the residence, was issued a criminal summons for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Theft of Utility Services. Louis Eymard, 28, of Galliano, who was at the residence at the time of the search, was issued a criminal summons for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Agents also conducted a search at the residence of Gary Robinson, 54, on Peterson Lane in Galliano. When agents, arrived, they discovered Robinson and several other individuals at the residence. During the search, agents located heroin, methamphetamine, and several pills. Robinson was arrested and charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin and Possession of Meth and Drug Paraphernalia. Bail is set at $56,000.

The following individuals were also arrested at Robinson’s residence:

Kristen Morgan , 25, of Raceland: Obstruction of Justice, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bail is set at $600.

Citizens are reminded that they can report any drug-related or suspicious activity. Information can be reported directly to the Narcotics section commander, Lieutenant Derek Champagne, at (985) 532-4365 or derek-champagne@lpso.net. Information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org.