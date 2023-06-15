Seven overdose deaths in the last two weeks; HPD warns of fake prescription pills circulating Terrebonne Parish

The Houma Police Department warns the community of fake prescription pills circulating within Terrebonne Parish and the City of Houma.

Within the last two weeks alone, the Houma Police Department is in the midst of investigating 7 fentanyl related overdose deaths. Investigators have determined that these overdoses are directly related to the street sales/purchases of the prescription pill Xanax. Unfortunately, the unsuspected users are purchasing fake pressed pills that contain a lethal amount of pure fentanyl. Through the recovery of these fake pressed pills by investigators it is impossible to tell the difference between a fake pill and one prescribed by a doctor that comes directly from a licensed pharmacy. This is not limited to the brand Xanax and many more forms of other prescriptions are being mimicked.

With this in mind, the Houma Police Department strongly advises that no one accept any form of a pill from anyone unless it’s directly from a licensed pharmacist. We join the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) with the “One Pill Can Kill” campaign. For more information on this topic please visit https://www.dea.gov/onepill.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Houma Police Department at 985-873-6371 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.