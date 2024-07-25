Seven People Charged in Narcotics Investigation in Thibodaux

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced seven people have been charged after narcotics agents found drugs at two Thibodaux residences. All face drug-related charges.

Narcotics agents recently began investigating illegal narcotics activity on North Hidalgo Lane in Thibodaux after receiving intelligence about residences on the street. Agents identified two residences in the 1800 block that were believed to be involved with drug activity. Through investigation, they learned some of the individuals involved were either on probation or parole.

On July 23, 2024, narcotics agents assisted agents from Louisiana Probation and Parole with compliance checks on those individuals. This led to narcotics agents obtaining search warrants for two residences on the street. During the search of the residences, agents recovered methamphetamine, Schedule III pills, heroin, and drug paraphernalia.

In all, seven individuals, all of Thibodaux, were charged as a result of the investigation:

Tammy Lucas , 48, for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia;

, 48, for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia; Derrek Delcambre , 44, for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia (also being held for parole violation);

, 44, for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia (also being held for parole violation); Beau Guidry , 38, for possession of heroin, possession of Suboxone, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of parole (warrant);

, 38, for possession of heroin, possession of Suboxone, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of parole (warrant); Chris Guillot , 54, for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia;

, 54, for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia; Kathy Turner , 51, for possession of methamphetamine;

, 51, for possession of methamphetamine; Chad Delcambre , 43, for possession of drug paraphernalia; and

, 43, for possession of drug paraphernalia; and Felicia Gauthier, 58, for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Citizens are reminded that they can report any drug-related or suspicious activity. Information can be reported directly to the Narcotics Section commander, Lieutenant Adam Dufrene, at (985) 532-4365 or adam-dufrene@lpso.net. Information can also be reported anonymously through Bayou Region Crime Stoppers at 1-800-743-7433, at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or via the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices.