Shooting at Creole Lanes leaves one injured

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that an investigation is being conducted into a shooting that occurred at Creole Lanes on Saturday night, shortly after 11:00pm. Terrebonne Parish Violent Crimes Detectives have been assigned and are actively investigating the incident.

On Saturday, August 13, 2022, Terrebonne Parish Patrol Division responded to Creole Lanes in reference to a disturbance that took place outside the building. The disturbance led to shots being fired in the parking lot, where a male juvenile was struck by gunfire, along with several vehicles, that were unoccupied. The victim was transported to an out of area hospital, where was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. No additional injuries were documented during the course of the investigation.

Terrebonne Parish Violent Crimes Detectives have developed a person of interest in the crime, and believe the matter was an isolated incident in connection with the disturbance. The identity of the suspect is not being released at this time.

Sheriff Soignet would like to remind the public that this is ongoing investigation, and additional information will be released when an arrest is made.

Creole Lanes released the following statement Sunday evening:

We are aware of a shooting incident that occurred in the parking lot of Creole Lanes on Saturday night, August 13th around 11:00pm. A single individual suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition. Creole Lanes is working with authorities to investigate the incident.

The safety of our customers and staff is our top priority. We are taking steps to ensure Creole Lanes remains a safe, fun, and family-friendly environment for all. We plan to fully cooperate with authorities and work with our security detail to understand what caused this incident and how it could have been prevented.

Thank you to everyone who has reached out with your questions and concerns. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families that may have been affected by this incident.