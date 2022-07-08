Shooting at Gray business leaves one injured

Five things to do this weekendJuly 8, 2022
Audrine HarrisJuly 8, 2022
Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking the public for assistance in solving a shooting that occurred in the 3100 block of West Park Ave in Gray, at a local business.
Sheriff Soignet advised that Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 3100 block of West Park Ave shortly after 11pm on Thursday, July 7, 2022, in reference to reports of a subject being shot at a local business. When the Patrol Deputies arrived, they learned that the alleged victim was removed from the scene in a vehicle prior to their arrival but deputies did locate evidence to confirm that a shooting had taken place. The victim, whose name has yet to be released, was brought to a local hospital, where he received treatment for a gunshot wound. The victim was later transported to an out of area hospital for further medical treatment.
Violent Crimes Detectives of the Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. Through the investigation, Detectives learned that the victim entered the business, and was struck by gunfire as he exited.
Detectives later confirmed that the victim is in a critical, but stable condition.
Sheriff Soignet urges anyone with information on this investigation to contact Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Detectives at (985)876-2500 or Information can be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org
, or via the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices. Tipsters could be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000 for information.