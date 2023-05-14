Shooting in downtown Houma leaves one injured

On May 13th at approximately 8:34pm the Houma Police Department responded to a report of gunshots in the area of Suthon and Third Street.

Upon arrival officers were unable to locate a victim to the shooting but were able to locate several spent shell casings. At approximately 8:48pm officers responded to a report of a subject with a gunshot injury to his head. After further investigation officers learned that the victim was a member of a local band and was performing a concert in downtown Houma Memorial Park. (Located between Roussell Street and Barrow Street on Main Street).

While he was performing the victim felt that he was struck with an unknown object and it was later found to be a stray bullet possibly from the Shooting that occurred at Suthon and Third Street. The victim is currently recovering from his injuries that were found to be non life threatening.

The investigation is in the infant stages and anyone with information is asked to please contact the Houma Police Department.

Further details will be released at a later date and time as the investigation develops.