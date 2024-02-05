Shooting in Gray leaves two dead

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet confirmed that the TPSO is actively investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the 300 block of Willowdale Drive, shortly before midnight on Friday night. The TPSO Patrol Division was called to the scene, where they quickly determined that an adult male and adult female were found deceased, and Detectives were called to the scene.

Through further investigation, Detectives determined that the victims were parade-goers, who were viciously gunned down in the front yard of their residence as they returned home.

Sheriff Tim Soignet has assigned additional Detectives and resources to the case, directed at bringing closure to this senseless act of violence. This is an active and ongoing investigation, and additional details will be provided as they become available.

Sheriff Soignet said, “Our Detectives have worked tirelessly since learning of the incident, and we are taking an “all hands-on deck” approach, in hopes of bringing a quick resolution to this tragic event. As always, we ask for privacy for the family and friends of the victims, and patience from the community as we continue to investigate this complex case. We will not stop until we bring justice to those affected in this heinous act of violence.”

Sheriff Soignet is urges anyone with information in this investigation, to please contact the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985)876-2500 or the Bayou Region Crime stoppers at 800-743-7433, or CRIMESTOPPERSBR.ORG, where you may be eligible for a cash reward.