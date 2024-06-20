Shooting Incident in Houma: Suspect Apprehended

On June 18, 2024, the Houma Police Department responded to a shooting incident in the 2600 block of Daniel Turner Ct. Officers received a call reporting that a victim had been shot in the shoulder and was en route to the local hospital. The suspect was identified as Brandon Anderson (25 years old, male, resident of Houma).



Incident Details:

• An argument between the victim and Brandon escalated, leading to the shooting.

• Brandon fled the area immediately after the incident.

• Officers conducted a search for Brandon but were unsuccessful in locating him.



Suspect Apprehension:

• On June 19, 2024, Brandon voluntarily turned himself in to the Houma Police Department.

• He was taken into custody without incident.



Acknowledgment: The Houma Police Department extends its gratitude to Jerome Boykins, President of the NAACP, and concerned family members of Brandon for their assistance in the apprehension of Brandon.



We remain committed to ensuring the safety and security of our community. Anyone with additional information related to this case is encouraged to contact the Houma Police Department @ (985)-873-6371 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.