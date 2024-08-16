Shooting incident reported on Levron Street in Houma

News Release from Houma Police Department – At approximately 2300 hours, officers responded to the 400 block of Levron Street in reference to a shooting.

The victim reported that while sitting outside his residence, an unknown subject approached wearing a black hoodie and black ski mask. The subject while holding a handgun, began firing at the victim. Fortunately, the victim was able to escape without injury, and the suspect fled the area.

Officers collected spent casings from the scene, which have been placed into evidence. Despite a thorough search of the area, the suspect was not located.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Houma Police Department at 985-873-6371 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.