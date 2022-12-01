Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced that an arrest has been made in the shooting that occurred Monday evening.

On Monday, November 28, 2022, shortly before 4:30 p.m., the Thibodaux Police Department responded to a shooting near the intersection of Sanders Street & Iris Street. When Police arrived, they learned that a subject had been shot in the chest area near the aforementioned intersection. The subject had been transported to Thibodaux Regional Health System and later transferred to University Medical Center via Air Med, where he remains in stable condition.

That night, Thibodaux Police Detective’s processed the scene for evidentiary purposes and began working around the clock on the investigation. Through the investigation, Danamonte Fulwiley, 18 years old, was learned to be a suspect in the shooting. A warrant was obtained for Mr. Fulwiley that night and he has remained at large.

On November 30, 2022, Mr. Fulwiley was taken into custody, following a vehicle pursuit that began outside the Thibodaux City Limits in Lafourche Parish and ended in Terrebonne Parish. T.P.D. Detectives and the Thibodaux Police Department Narcotics Division were assisted in the pursuit and investigation by members of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division.

The investigation led to surveillance being conducted on a residence in Lafourche Parish, where information suggested that Mr. Fulwiley was located. After hours of surveillance, the agencies observed Mr. Fulwiley enter the passenger seat of a vehicle, at which time they attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The vehicle later learned to be operated by Leilani Turnage, refused to stop and led police in a pursuit into Terrebonne Parish. The vehicle eventually came to a stop, at which time both Mr. Fulwiley and Ms. Turnage was apprehended without further incident.

Mr. Fulwiley was charged with 1-Count of Attempted Second Degree Murder (No Bond) by the Thibodaux Police Department and Ms. Turnage was additionally charged by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office stemming from her involvement in the pursuit.

The incident still remains under investigation and investigators are not ruling out future arrests. Suspected motive is still being withheld at this time, in attempt to protect the integrity of the investigation. As more information and details become available, we will update the public accordingly.

If you have any further information regarding this incident, please submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips app on your mobile device. If you submit a tip through Crime Stoppers, tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.