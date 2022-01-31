Shooting suspect arrested for Attempted Murder

On Friday, January 28, 2022, shortly after 8 p.m., Houma Police responded to a business within the 7700 block of Main Street in reference to a shooting. During the investigation, it was discovered that a 33 year old male within the business was suffering from gunshot wounds to his extremities.

As the investigation continued, Houma Police learned that a male, later identified as Max A. Leon, 18 yrs. old of Orlando, FL, entered the business causing a disturbance. While inside, an employee (the Victim) confronted him, attempted to escort him out and he pulled a gun, shooting the employee multiple times. Shortly thereafter, Max A. Leon fled the area. The 33 year old victim was transported to a local hospital to receive medical treatment for moderate injuries.

While investigating the incident, Houma Police detectives gathered intel on Max A. Leon. They discovered that he was possibly residing at an unknown residence in Houma.

On Saturday, January 29, 2022, during the afternoon hours, Houma Police developed intel on the location of Max A. Leon, which was in the 600 block of Eliza Street. Taking this into consideration, more intel was ascertained, and he was located at a residence on Eliza and taken into custody without incident.

As a result of this investigation, Max A. Leon was arrested for Attempted Second Degree Murder and transported to the jail to be booked accordingly.

Anyone with information is encouraged to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.