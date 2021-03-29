Six Charged after Narcotics Agents Conduct Searches in South Lafourche Area

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced six people have been charged after narcotics agents executed search warrants and arrest warrants in the South Lafourche area on March 26, 2021.

First, agents conducted a search at a residence on West 64th Street in Cut Off. They found marijuana, heroin, methamphetamine, Xanax, and drug paraphernalia. Three individuals living there were charged:

Brian Martin, 54: booked with Distribution of Heroin (warrant), Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bail is set at $61,000.



Jill Williford, 48: two counts of Possession of Methamphetamine, two counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Xanax. She was released on Saturday after posting $7,800 bail.

Ann Williford, 74: issued a criminal summons for Maintaining a Structure for Narcotics Use.

Agents next conducted a search at the residence of Bryce Arabie, 33, on East 40th Street in Cut Off. During the search, agents found cocaine, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, four handguns and one shotgun. One of the firearms was found to have the serial numbered destroyed. Arabie was arrested and booked into the Correctional Complex on charges including Possession of Cocaine, Methamphetamine, and Drug paraphernalia, as well as Possession of a Firearm with an Obliterated Number. He was released on Friday after posting bail in the amount of $40,500.

Finally, agents conducted a search at Trudy Gremillion’s residence on Orange Street in Galliano and a shed on the property. Gremillion was found at the residence along with Kaleb Smith who was in the shed. During the search, they found heroin, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and several bags of methamphetamine. Smith was found to have ingested methamphetamine and was taken to a local hospital for an evaluation prior to booking. The two individuals were arrested and booked as follows:

Trudy Gremillion, 41: two counts of Contempt of Court (warrants), Possession of Heroin and Drug Paraphernalia. Bail is set at $60,500.



Kaleb Smith, 23: two counts of Contempt of Court (warrants), Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, Obstruction of Justice, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bail is set at $41,000.

Sheriff Webre says investigators continue to vigorously pursue drug offenders and encourage citizens to report any drug-related or suspicious activity. Information can be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or via the P3 Tips mobile app.