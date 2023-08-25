South Lafourche Drug Dealer Found with Narcotics and a Firearm

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced narcotics agents arrested a drug dealer who was found with drugs and a handgun during a residential search in Golden Meadow. Jeff Lee Jr., 44, was arrested on Thursday.

Through investigation, narcotics agents obtained an arrest warrant for Lee for distribution of methamphetamine. Agents additionally obtained a search warrant for a Golden Meadow residence with which Lee is associated. On August 24, 2023, agents arrived at the residence and made contact with Lee who was immediately taken into custody. Lee, who is unable to possess firearms due to being a convicted felon, was found to be in possession of a handgun. He was also found to be in possession of marijuana, psilocybin (mushrooms), and drug paraphernalia.

Lee was transported to Thibodaux and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on the warrant for meth distribution. He was additionally charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, as well as possession of marijuana, psilocybin, and drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $80,500.

Citizens are reminded that they can report any drug-related or suspicious activity. Information can be reported directly to the Narcotics Section commander, Lieutenant Adam Dufrene, at (985) 532-4365 or adam-dufrene@lpso.net. Information can also be reported anonymously through Bayou Region Crime Stoppers at 1-800-743-7433, at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or via the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices.

NOTE: Per Article 234 of the Louisiana Code of Criminal Procedure, a booking photo cannot be released for this arrest.