State Police Investigation Leads to Arrests in Drug Trafficking Organization

In January 2024, detectives from the Louisiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division-Houma Field Office launched an investigation into a drug trafficking organization distributing multiple narcotics across Terrebonne, Lafourche, St. Mary, and Avoyelles Parishes. Throughout the investigation, detectives received additional support from Homeland Security Investigations New Orleans, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, Houma Police Department, St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Throughout the investigation, detectives seized the following narcotics:

56 grams of heroin/fentanyl mixtures

366 fentanyl pills

200 grams of methamphetamine

396 grams of powder cocaine

20.7 grams of crack cocaine

575 grams of marijuana

14 ecstasy/MDMA pills

44.8 grams of powdered ecstasy/MDMA

127 Xanax/hydrocodone/oxycodone pills

In addition, detectives also seized $10,375.00 in U.S. currency, a vehicle, and a handgun.

The following individuals were booked on the listed charges into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex without incident:

Jeffery Williams Jr. (33, Gibson, LA): Drug Racketeering, Distribution of a CDS Schedule I, Two Counts of Distribution of a CDS Schedule II, and Transactions Involving Drug Proceeds

Christopher Diano (55, Houma, LA): Drug Racketeering

Craig Albarado (60, Morgan City, LA): Drug Racketeering

Lucius Romero Jr. (49, Morgan City, LA): Drug Racketeering

The following individuals were booked on the listed charges into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex without incident:

Clarence Jones (45, Raceland, LA): Drug Racketeering

Justin Lawson (34, Raceland, LA): Drug Racketeering

Michael Robichaux (49, Raceland, LA): Drug Racketeering

Louisiana State Police would like to extend our gratitude to the assisting agencies, whose collaboration was essential to the success of the investigation. This collective effort highlights the importance of interagency teamwork in combating drug trafficking and ensuring community safety.