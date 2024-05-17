State Police Investigation Leads to Arrests in Drug Trafficking Organization

Point of Vue People’s Choice 2024: Here are the nominees for Local and Shopping!May 17, 2024
In January 2024, detectives from the Louisiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division-Houma Field Office launched an investigation into a drug trafficking organization distributing multiple narcotics across Terrebonne, Lafourche, St. Mary, and Avoyelles Parishes. Throughout the investigation, detectives received additional support from Homeland Security Investigations New Orleans, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, Houma Police Department, St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Throughout the investigation, detectives seized the following narcotics:
- 56 grams of heroin/fentanyl mixtures
- 366 fentanyl pills
- 200 grams of methamphetamine
- 396 grams of powder cocaine
- 20.7 grams of crack cocaine
- 575 grams of marijuana
- 14 ecstasy/MDMA pills
- 44.8 grams of powdered ecstasy/MDMA
- 127 Xanax/hydrocodone/oxycodone pills
In addition, detectives also seized $10,375.00 in U.S. currency, a vehicle, and a handgun.
The following individuals were booked on the listed charges into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex without incident:
- Jeffery Williams Jr. (33, Gibson, LA): Drug Racketeering, Distribution of a CDS Schedule I, Two Counts of Distribution of a CDS Schedule II, and Transactions Involving Drug Proceeds
- Christopher Diano (55, Houma, LA): Drug Racketeering
- Craig Albarado (60, Morgan City, LA): Drug Racketeering
- Lucius Romero Jr. (49, Morgan City, LA): Drug Racketeering
The following individuals were booked on the listed charges into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex without incident:
- Clarence Jones (45, Raceland, LA): Drug Racketeering
- Justin Lawson (34, Raceland, LA): Drug Racketeering
- Michael Robichaux (49, Raceland, LA): Drug Racketeering
Louisiana State Police would like to extend our gratitude to the assisting agencies, whose collaboration was essential to the success of the investigation. This collective effort highlights the importance of interagency teamwork in combating drug trafficking and ensuring community safety.