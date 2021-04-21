State Police: Multi-Agency Narcotics Investigation Results in Seven Arrests with More Expected

As a result of a multi-agency investigation into a drug trafficking organization, investigators with the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations (LSP BOI) made seven arrests, seized over $50,000.00 in U.S. currency, and have issued additional arrest warrants in connection with the crimes involved. The heads of the organization, identified as 48-year-old Lamar Weeden of Parks, LA and 41-year-old Willie Alfred Sr. of Jeanerette, LA, were arrested on Monday April 19, 2021.

In 2018, the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office began an investigation involving several subjects selling illegal narcotics. As their investigation continued, it began to cross into other jurisdictions of the state and they contacted LSP BOI for assistance. Through the course of the investigation, a large amount of illegal narcotics, prescription medication, and U.S. currency was seized by investigators.

Weeden was booked into the St. Martin Parish Detention Center on charges of racketeering, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, and proceeds obtained in illegal drug transactions. Alfred was booked into the St. Mary Parish Correctional Facility on charges of racketeering, three counts of distribution of cocaine, and distribution of methamphetamine. Additionally, the following individuals were identified and arrested for their roles in the organization. They were also booked into the St. Mary Parish Correctional Facility.

Kim Butler, age 39 for racketeering

Leroy Hawkins, age 54 for racketeering

Kurwin Webb, age 46 for racketeering

Leon Williams, age 64 for racketeering

Clifford Harris, age 48 for racketeering

This was a collaborative effort between LSP BOI, St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office, Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, Customs & Border Protection and Louisiana National Guard Counter Drug Program. The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are pending.

