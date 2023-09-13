Statue at Holy Savior School in Lockport vandalized

Lockport Chief of Police David Harrelson, Jr. is asking for the public’s help in an investigation into a vandalism that occurred within the Town of Lockport.

During the morning hours of September 13, 2023, Officers with the Lockport Police Department were dispatched to a vandalism which occurred at Holy Savior School. Officers observed damage to the statue in front of the church. This incident would have occurred during the night time hours of September 12, 2023 to September 13, 2023.