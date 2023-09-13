Statue at Holy Savior School in Lockport vandalized

Terrebonne General Health System Welcomes Four New Physician Specialists to Their Esteemed Medical StaffSeptember 13, 2023
Lockport Chief of Police David Harrelson, Jr. is asking for the public’s help in an investigation into a vandalism that occurred within the Town of Lockport.
During the morning hours of September 13, 2023, Officers with the Lockport Police Department were dispatched to a vandalism which occurred at Holy Savior School. Officers observed damage to the statue in front of the church. This incident would have occurred during the night time hours of September 12, 2023 to September 13, 2023.
Officers are now seeking the public’s help in this case. Anyone with knowledge of this incident is asked to contact the Lockport Police Department via LPSO Dispatch at 985-532-2808, or through Facebook messenger. Thank you all for your assistance.