Stray bullet hits Bayou Towers apartment window in Saturday night shooting

A stray bullet struck the window of an apartment at Bayou Towers, the Houma facility that houses low-income elderly residents and those with disabilities.

From Houma Police Department:

On February 6th, 2021 at approximately 8:00 p.m. officers responded to the 100 block of Prince Collins Street in reference to several gunshots. Upon arrival officers learned that an unknown suspect fired a weapon numerous times, striking a home in the 100 block of Prince Collins.

As a result of the shooting, a stray projectile struck an apartment window of Bayou Towers on the 7th floor. The investigation is ongoing and the motive and suspect for the shooting is not known.

Anyone with information is encouraged to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.