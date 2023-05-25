Suspect Apprehended After Leaping From Moving Vehicle Following A Pursuit

Thibodaux Police Chief Bryan Zeringue announced that a subject was apprehended on foot, after fleeing from a moving motor vehicle involved in a vehicle pursuit.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m. on May 25, 2023, an officer with the Thibodaux Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a 2010 Mercedes Benz just east of the Thibodaux City Limits for driving erratic. The driver refused to stop and led police on a short pursuit ending on the Canal Street Bridge. As the driver later identified as Tyrese Arcement turned onto the bridge from La Hwy 308, he exited the moving vehicle due to heavy traffic and fled on foot as the vehicle continued to travel across the bridge unoccupied. The vehicle immediately struck the vehicle in front of it as well as the side of the bridge, before an officer trailing the pursuit was successfully able to maneuver his police unit around the unoccupied moving vehicle. This enabled the suspect vehicle to crash into the rear of the police cruiser before it entered the intersection of La. Hwy 1/Canal Boulevard.

The suspect fled to the Downtown Thibodaux area, where he was quickly located and apprehended without incident behind a building in the 300 block of Maronge Street. Upon further investigation and a search of the suspect vehicle, officers learned that not only was Mr. Arcement a convicted felon, but he was in possession of a Taurus G3C 9mm loaded handgun with an extended magazine, approximately 6 gross grams of suspected marijuana, a digital scale and drug paraphernalia. Not only does Louisiana law prohibit a convicted felon from possessing a firearm, but the firearm was also determined to have an obliterated serial number.

Mr. Arcement, who was on parole for previous charges, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Flight From an Officer (Felony), Hit & Run Driving No Personal Injury (Misdemeanor), Possession of a Firearm With an Obliterated Number (Felony), Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (Felony) & Possession With Intent to Distribute Marijuana (Felony). He subsequently was transported to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex, where he remains awaiting bond.

Chief Zeringue would like to thank the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police Troop “C” for their assistance in the incident.