Suspect arrested for multiple drug charges and outstanding warrants from Lafourche

On June 25, 2023 at approximately 10:40am, the Houma Police Department K-9 officer and Uniformed Patrol Division responded to the area of Matthews Lane in reference to a report of a suspicious person trespassing on someone’s property.

Upon arrival officers located the subject and were eventually able to identify the suspect as Tyeine Jones, 45 years old. After further investigation, officers found Jones to have outstanding arrest warrants for the charges of Failure to Register as a sex offender and a second warrant for Possession of Heroin and a third warrant for possession of Fentanyl out of Lafourche Parish.

The responding officers then attempted to take the suspect into custody, at which time the suspect resisted arrest, struggling with officers and he was eventually taken into custody without incident. After further investigation, the suspect was found to be in possession of approximately 37.81 grams of Heroin and approximately 29 grams of Fentanyl.

As a result, Tyeine Jones was arrested for the following listed charges:

Resisting with Force or Violence

Possession with the intent to distribute Heroin

Possession with the intent to distribute Fentanyl

Warrant for Failure to register as a sex offender

Warrant for possession of Heroin

Warrant for Possession of Fentanyl