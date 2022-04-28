Suspect Arrested for Terrorizing After Actions Led to School Lockdown

Houma Police announces the arrest of Cody Walker 32 yrs. old of Josephine Street for Terrorizing, Illegal Carrying of a Weapon, Trespassing, and several warrants for Failure to Appear after his actions caused a lockdown of St. Francis School.

On April 27, 2022, shortly before 1:00 p.m., Houma Police responded to the 300 block of Verret Street in reference to a male walking with what appeared to be two long rifles. While responding, officers made contact with witnesses within the area who stated the suspect in question was making threatening statements concerning anyone that approaches him. Immediately, contact was made with officials at the school who were already aware and placed the school on lockdown.

As the investigation continued, Houma Police, accompanied by TPSO surrounded the area and were directed to an abandoned residence on Verret where the suspect was seen entering with the weapons. Taking this into consideration, officers checked the residence and made contact with the subject, identified him as Cody Walker, and took him into custody. Cody Walker was found to be in possession of two rifles. Upon closely viewing the rifles they were discovered to be pellet rifles.

While in custody, Houma Police learned Walker had outstanding warrants for Failure to Appear. He was subsequently arrested for the aforementioned charges surrounding the incident at St. Francis School and transported to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex to be booked and jailed.

Houma Police would like to commend officials at St. Francis School for their promptness in locking down the school to protect our children. They would also like to thank the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office for their assistance, as well as the citizens within the community for relaying information to law enforcement about the suspect’s whereabouts.

Anyone with information is encouraged to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.