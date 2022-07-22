Suspect arrested on Attempted Second Degree Murder charges

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Gray man, in connection with a shooting investigation that occurred on July 8, 2022, in the 3100 block of West Park Ave. Kendall Starks, 18, of Gray, was arrested on charges of Attempted Second Degree Murder.

During the course of the investigation, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Detectives confirmed information that linked Kendall Starks to the shooting of the victim. Starks was located and apprehended on warrants obtained by Detectives, during a traffic stop on July 21, 2022. Starks was brought in for questioning and was later booked and jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex, where he is currently being held on a $1,000,000 dollar bond.

The victim, whose name has yet to be released, is still recovering at an out of area hospital on injuries received during the shooting.

Sheriff Tim Soignet said, “We will continue to do what we have to, to get these very dangerous offenders off of our streets. Our Detectives have done an outstanding job in this investigation and will continue to work to make this community a safer place.”