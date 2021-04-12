Suspect bites Terrebonne deputy’s face during arrest, police say

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet said that on Friday night, April 9, 2021, at approx. 11:20 p.m. TPSO deputies were dispatched to a local hotel in the 200 block of Hollywood Rd. Houma in reference to an individual selling illegal narcotics.

Deputies responded to the hotel room number that was provided by the caller. Upon arrival at this location, deputies knocked on the door and made contact with the alleged suspect. At this time deputies were able to see drug paraphernalia from the doorway of the suspect’s hotel room. The suspect was identified as Keon Jackson. During the course of this investigation Jackson asked deputies to step outside of the hotel room in order to get some fresh air. Jackson was accompanied by two deputies as they allowed him to step outside of the room. Jackson attempted to run from the scene and when deputies tried to stop him he began to fight with them in a very violent manner. While deputies were attempting to restrain Jackson he fought with them as he threw bags of illegal narcotics that was later determined to be suspected Heroin, Meth and Marijuana. A deputy used a taser in order gain control of Jackson as he continued to violently resist. Jackson was then handcuffed and detained in the backseat of a TPSO patrol car. He was later transported to a local hospital and released.

Jackson was transported to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex where he was jailed.

One of the deputies was bitten in the face by Jackson and suffered with a possible broken arm. The deputy was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for his injuries and later released.

Deputies obtained a search warrant for the hotel room that was occupied by Keon Jackson. During the search of the hotel room deputies recovered a .22 caliber handgun and Marijuana grinder.

Keon Lawrence Jackson, age 42, 162 Williams St. Houma, La. was arrested for Possession of Heroin, Methamphetamine, Marijuana, Drug paraphernalia, Transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses, Second degree battery (Of Police Officer), Resisting an officer with use of violence, Obstruction of justice, Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and Illegal possession of a firearm in the presence of a Control Dangerous Substance. Jackson was also arrested on arrest warrants for Possession of illegal narcotics that was not related to this incident. Jackson remains in jail without bond for other unrelated charges.

Sheriff Tim Soignet wants to thank TPSO deputies for their hard work and dedication as they continue to fight crime and deal with these type of violent offenders.