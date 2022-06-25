Suspect Identified, Arrested in Mail and Package Thefts in Thibodaux

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre and Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced detectives have arrested a man who was stealing mail in the Thibodaux area. Allen Oubre, 36, of Thibodaux was arrested on Friday.

On June 21, 2022, LPSO detectives began investigating a series of thefts and attempted thefts from mailboxes in the Thibodaux area. Detectives obtained security camera footage of a person of interest riding a bicycle carrying a backpack. A still image of the man was released to the public via social media to help identify him. Through investigation, detectives identified the man as Allen Oubre.

Detectives located Oubre at his residence where they discovered a bank statement for another individual along with other items. During questioning, Oubre admitted to going into several mailboxes looking for items to steal. Working with the Thibodaux Police Department, detectives found Oubre to be involved in several similar incidents within the city limits.

After questioning, Oubre was arrested and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. In all (parish and city), he was charged with 24 counts of attempted misdemeanor theft and six counts of misdemeanor theft. He was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex. Bail is set at $9,000. Detectives say their investigation is continuing and additional charges are possible.

NOTE: Per Act 494 (effective June 2022), Oubre’s booking photo cannot be released. Photo Previously Released On Social Media.