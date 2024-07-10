Suspect in Thirsty’s Bar shooting arrested in Port Arthur, Texas

Slekis announces new signeesJuly 10, 2024
On July 9, 2024 Houma Police Department released information to the public that they were looking for several suspects involved in a shooting incident. One of those suspects, 34-year-old Devon Randell, was wanted on three counts of attempted second-degree murder and one count of felony illegal use of a weapon.
On this same day, Port Arthur Police Lt. Shelby Harper received a call from a Terrebonne [Parish] detective who said intel was received that Randell was on a tugboat in or near Port Arthur. Lt. Harper coordinated efforts between Port Arthur Police Department, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Marine Unit and the tugboat owner to have the tugboat come to the dock. The suspect was located and arrested without incident. It was also discovered that Randell had two active felony Family Violence warrants from Harris County.
Due to the attention and collaborative efforts of all involved, this violent offender was captured with no harm to him, the tugboat crew or the officers. Special thanks to the JCSO Marine Units, Lt. Harper, Sgt. Meaux, Sgt. Walker, Officer Richardson, Officer Jackson, Officer Jessup and K9 Ranger. Job well done!