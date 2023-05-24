Suspect jumps from moving vehicle during pursuit; empty vehicle crashes into police unit

Thibodaux Police Chief Bryan Zeringue announced a vehicle fled from police during a traffic stop attempt earlier in the afternoon. Upon the suspect in the pursuit turning onto the Canal Street Bridge, he exited the moving vehicle and fled on foot. An officer was successfully able to maneuver his police unit in front of the unoccupied moving vehicle, causing the suspect vehicle to crash into the police cruiser before it entered the intersection of La. Hwy 1 / Canal Boulevard.