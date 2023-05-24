Suspect jumps from moving vehicle during pursuit; empty vehicle crashes into police unit

Connie Bourg announces candidacy for Terrebonne Parish PresidentMay 24, 2023
Thibodaux Police Chief Bryan Zeringue announced a vehicle fled from police during a traffic stop attempt earlier in the afternoon. Upon the suspect in the pursuit turning onto the Canal Street Bridge, he exited the moving vehicle and fled on foot. An officer was successfully able to maneuver his police unit in front of the unoccupied moving vehicle, causing the suspect vehicle to crash into the police cruiser before it entered the intersection of La. Hwy 1 / Canal Boulevard.
The suspect was apprehended without incident shortly after in the Downtown Thibodaux area. The entire incident is still under investigation and Louisiana State Police will assist with the crash.
A detailed press release will follow at a later date as further information is gathered. Chief Zeringue would like to thank our community partners for their patience and understanding, while officers worked the scene.