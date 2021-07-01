Suspect rams police car in Thibodaux before leading officers in vehicle chase, police say

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced the arrest of Dante Batiste (B/M, 28 of Labadieville, La.), for Aggravated Flight from an Officer (Felony), Operating a Vehicle with Suspended License; No License Issued (Misdemeanor), Possession with Intent to Distribute MDMA (Felony), Aggravated Assault Upon A Peace Officer (Felony), Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property (Felony), Possession of Cocaine (Felony), Possession of Methamphetamine (Felony), Possession of Xanax (Felony), 2-Counts of Resisting an Officer With Force or Violence (Felony), Thibodaux City Court Warrant for Domestic Abuse Battery Involving Strangulation (Felony), a second Thibodaux City Court Warrant for Illegal Carrying of a Weapon in the Presence of a CDS (Felony), Resisting an Officer (Misdemeanor), Possession or Distribution of Drug Paraphernalia (Misdemeanor), Possession of Marijuana 3rd and Subsequent Offenses (Felony), Possession with Intent to Distribute MDMA (Felony), Aggravated Flight From an Officer (Felony), Proper Equipment Required on Vehicles (Misdemeanor), Possession of Alcoholic Beverages in a Motor Vehicle (Misdemeanor), Possession with Intent to Distribute Robitussin DC with Codeine (Felony), Possession of Hydrocodone (Felony), Possession with Intent to Distribute Xanax (Felony), Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (Felony), Possession of Cocaine (Felony) & a 23rd JDC Warrant (Assumption) Possession of Marijuana or Synthetic Cannabinoids 3rd Offense (Felony), Possession of Cocaine (Felony), Possession of Methamphetamine (Felony) & Resisting an Officer (Misdemeanor).

On Wednesday, June 30th 2021, Thibodaux Police Officers responded to a business in the 400 block of North Canal Boulevard in reference to a suspicious subject inside the establishment. Police quickly learned that the subject inside the store (Dante Batiste) was wanted for several active warrants through Thibodaux City Court and through the 23rd JDC (Assumption). As Mr. Batiste exited the business, an officer attempted to make contact with him. Mr. Batiste avoided the Officer and quickly entered his vehicle (2003 Beige Ford Crown Victoria). As the Officer gave Mr. Batiste several commands to exit the vehicle, Mr. Batiste refused and proceeded to ram the Officer’s police cruiser that was parked in front of the suspect vehicle. Mr. Batiste then fled in the vehicle, leading police in a pursuit out the City Limits.

Mr. Batiste eventually crashed into a fence in the 400 block of Karla Drive. Mr. Batiste then led police in a foot pursuit jumping multiple fences throughout the neighborhood, before eventually being apprehended. While fleeing from police on foot, Mr. Batiste attempted to discard narcotics in several different areas and eventually fought police as they were trying to apprehend him. As Mr. Batiste violently resisted officers, he attempted to disarm one of the officers of his taser.

A Police K-9 later alerted to the odor of narcotics inside Mr. Batiste’s vehicle, which led officers to search the interior. The search of the vehicle and the area where Mr. Batiste fled on foot from police resulted in the findings of a small amounts of suspected Powder Cocaine, Methamphetamine, crushed Xanax and 287 Doses of suspected MDMA (Ecstasy). Officers also seized over $8,000.00 in U.S. Currency.

In addition to the charges related to this incident, Mr. Batiste was also arrested on the two City Court Warrants, along with the 23rd JDC (Assumption) Warrant from previous incidents. Mr. Batiste was transported to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex where he remains on a No Bond Hold.