On November 14th, 2022 at approximately 5:30 pm the Houma Police Department responded to a shooting in the 400 block of Morgan Street. Upon arrival officers located a 56-year-old female that had been shot. The victim is identified as Lanore Menard of Houma and was transported to a local medical facility where she died as a result of her injuries.

As of November 28th, 2022, the suspect and motive are still unknown but a suspect vehicle has been developed and we would like to ask for the public’s assistance with the identification of the vehicle. The car appears to be a dark colored four door sedan last seen turning off of Morgan Street onto West Main.

The Houma Police Department would like to ask that anyone with information to please contact the Houma Police Department at 985-873-6371 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.

The original story can be found here: https://www.houmatimes.com/crime/houma-woman-shot-and-killed-in-her-home-on-morgan-street/