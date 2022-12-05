Suspect wanted in drive-by shooting investigation; two juveniles arrested

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Intelligence Unit (CIU) Detectives have made an arrest, in connection with a Drive-by Shooting investigation. Criminal Intelligence Detectives have arrested two juvenile offenders, and are actively seeking a third offender, in connection with the case.

On December 2, 2022, shortly after 6am, TPSO Patrol Deputies and CIU Detectives were called to a residence in the 3700 block of Thomas Drive, in reference to reports of gunfire.

Authorities arrived on scene and discovered evidence that a residence was shot multiple times, while several residents were inside. During the investigation, Detectives learned that an occupant of the residence was sleeping on a couch in the living room of the structure, who was within inches of being struck by a bullet. No occupants of the home were injured in connection with the shooting, but the residence did sustain substantial damage.

During the investigation, Detectives learned of information of a possible vehicle involved, which was described as an unknown make or model SUV, identified as white in color. As the investigation continued, CIU Detectives learned of a Stolen Vehicle complaint, and were able to link the stolen vehicle to being the suspect vehicle in the shooting investigation.

The TPSO Patrol Division responded to the 6800 block of Linda Street, where they confirmed details of the stolen vehicle incident. Patrol deputies began to actively patrol to locate the vehicle, and while doing so, where the vehicle was located in the 2600 block of Coteau Road. The TPSO Patrol Division conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle in question and were able to safely take three juvenile offenders into custody. The offenders were detained for questioning, and the vehicle was secured as evidence in the investigation. Detectives later completed a search warrant on the vehicle, and recovered a firearm, later determined to be stolen through the Houma Police Department, ammunition, Marijuana, and additional items investigatively linking the contents to the shooting on Thomas Drive.

CIU Detectives interviewed the juvenile offenders who provided details connecting them to the Thomas Drive shooting, as well as the theft of the motor vehicle. During the interview, Detectives were provided information in regard to a third male offender, determined to be an adult, who was involved but was not in custody. Detectives also learned of information that shots were fired at two unknown persons, who were walking on the Prospect overpass, as the vehicle left the area of Thomas Drive. Additional information was discovered linking the offenders to additional incidents that were determined to have occurred within the city limits of Houma. Investigators made contact with the Houma Police Department, who arrived to conduct additional investigations.

The juvenile offenders identities are not being released at this time but were arrested on charges of Assault by Drive-by Shooting, Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property, Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Possession of a CDS, Theft of a Motor Vehicle, and Resisting an Officer by Flight. The juveniles remain jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Juvenile Detention Center, where they are being held without bond.

The identity of the adult offender was confirmed, and identified as Anthony Deontae Steele, 23, of Houma. Anthony Deontae Steele is described as a black male, 6’0 in height and approximately 175 pounds. Steele is known to have several tattoos which include “Nidra” on the left side of his neck, and a tattoo of a pelican on his left forearm. Authorities are actively seeking Steele, and arrest warrants have been obtained for his involvement in the investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation, and authorities are still attempting to identify the pedestrians who were walking on the Prospect overpass, on December 2, 2022, at approximately 8:00am, when they were fired upon. Sheriff Tim Soignet urges the public to contact the Sheriff’s Office if you, or someone you know, was a victim of the incident on the overpass.

Sheriff Tim Soignet encourages anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Anthony Deontae Steele, or information about the investigation, to please contact the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985)876-2500 or a tip can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or through the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.

Sheriff Tim Soignet said, “This is an extremely senseless set of events, that should not have happened. Our Detectives will continue to investigate the matter thoroughly and completely, to bring a conclusion to those involved. I commend the job done by our Patrol Deputies and CIU Detectives, who responded quickly and took control of a very dangerous situation. We will continue to work with the Houma Police Department to ensure that these offenders stay off of our streets.”

ALL ARRESTED PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY