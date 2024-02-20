Suspect wanted in January shooting incident at MLK Blvd and Savanne Road

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet confirmed that TPSO is still actively investigating a shooting incident that occurred near the intersection of MLK Blvd and Savanne Road in Houma, shortly after 4 pm on Wednesday, January 31, 2024. Authorities have confirmed that the incident has left at least 1 person shot, who was airlifted to an out of area hospital.

Through further investigation, TPSO Detectives have located evidence that links a suspect to the investigation, who has been identified as Devonta M. Gunner, 20, of Gray, La. Detectives have obtained warrants for Gunner’s arrest for charges of Attempted Second Degree Murder and Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property.

Authorities are actively searching for Devonta M. Gunner and are asking for the community’s cooperation in locating this violent offender. Devonta Gunner should be considered Armed and Dangerous and should not be approached by members of the general public.

Sheriff Soignet is encouraging anyone with information in this investigation, to please contact the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985)876-2500 or the Bayou Region Crime stoppers at 800-743-7433, or CRIMESTOPPERSBR.ORG, where you may be eligible for a cash reward.

This is an active and ongoing investigation, and additional details will continue to be provided as they become available.