Suspected Drug Dealer Found with Heroin and Fentanyl

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced narcotics agents arrested a Thibodaux man believed to be selling heroin and fentanyl. Jared Benoit, 31, of Thibodaux faces several charges following his arrest on Saturday.

Narcotics agents had recently opened an investigation into Benoit for drug distribution. On August 6, agents coordinated with patrol deputies who conducted a traffic stop on Benoit in the Raceland area. After obtaining consent to search his vehicle, agents located approximately 58 grams of a substance believed to be a mix of heroin and fentanyl. After learning of additional items at his residence, agents proceeded to Benoit’s Thibodaux home where they found additional amounts of heroin and suboxone.

Benoit was arrested and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. He was charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and heroin, as well as possession of suboxone. Bail is set at $155,000.

Citizens are reminded that they can report any drug-related or suspicious activity. Information can be reported directly to the Narcotics section commander, Lieutenant Derek Champagne, at (985) 532-4365 or derek-champagne@lpso.net. Information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or via the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices.