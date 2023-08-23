Suspected second gunman in December 2022 Houma shooting arrested

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man wanted in connection with a December 2022 shooting in the 7100 block of La 24 Main Street in Houma. Jaheim Matthews, 20, of Houma, was the second suspect taken into custody and arrested on charges of Attempted Second Degree Murder (2 counts), and Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property, in connection with the event.

Since the time Investigators of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Intelligence Unit (CIU) completed the arrest of Jeremiah Deshaun Moultrie several days ago, new information surfaced regarding the location of a second gunman associated with the case. The new information allowed Terrebonne Parish CIU Investigators and TPSO Detectives to obtain a search warrant for a residence in the 100 block of Derusso Street in Houma, which ended in the TPSO SWAT Team locating Matthews within the residence, and quickly taking him into custody without incident, on Tuesday, shortly after 6:00pm.

Jaheim Matthews was later booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on outstanding warrants, where he remains jailed on a $2,050,000.00 bond by local judges.

Sheriff Tim Soignet commends the outstanding work of the Criminal Intelligence Unit and Detective Division in this case, along with the TPSO SWAT Team, who were instrumental in the apprehension of Matthews. Sheriff Soignet said, “I am proud to say that I have an amazing group of people who work for the Sheriff’s Office. Our staff continue to prove each day their dedication to making this community a safer place for all. I am hopeful that this recent arrest can start to bring some sense of peace to the victims and families affected by this senseless crime.”