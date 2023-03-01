Suspect’s Body Recovered After Leaping Into Bayou Lafourche Following A Vehicle Pursuit

Thibodaux Police Chief Bryan Zeringue announced that a subject’s body was recovered during the early morning hours of March 1, 2023, following a search in Bayou Lafourche.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m. on February 28, 2023, the Thibodaux Police Department was contacted by the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office, requesting assistance with a vehicle pursuit that was headed toward the Thibodaux City Limits. Members of our agency intercepted the pursuit and assisted with it until the suspect vehicle turned on to the Jackson Street Bridge. During this time, members of both agencies witnessed the driver of the vehicle later identified as the deceased (Calvin Johnson B/M 30 YOA) exit the still moving vehicle and leap from the railing of the bridge into Bayou Lafourche. Once entering the water, the subject did surface at some point but appeared that he was having difficulty staying above water. Officers then entered the water in an attempt to render aid at which time the subject was no longer visible above water and was unable to be located.

With assistance from the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana State Police, Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office & Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Department, first responders searched for hours in attempt to locate the missing suspect.

Utilizing equipment and man power from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office Water Patrol, St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office K-9 Division (Cadaver Dog) and lighting from the Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Department, members of the Thibodaux Police Department were able to recover the deceased body of Calvin Johnson shortly after 2:00 a.m. not far from the area he was last seen. The deceased was turned over to Lafourche Parish Coroner’s Office pending an autopsy to rule cause of death.

The investigation into the pursuit that was initiated by the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office, along with a search warrant of the vehicle he was operating is still being conducted by the two agencies. Chief Zeringue would like to thank all the agencies who assisted with the initial incident, recovery and the ongoing investigation. More information will be released as it can be made available to the public.