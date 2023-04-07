Suspect(s) Still At Large After Shooting Incident at South Lafourche Leonard J. Miller, Jr. Airport

Port Fourchon Harbor Police Chief Mike Kinler would like to report on an incident that occurred at the South Lafourche Airport in Galliano on Thursday evening.

At 6:29 p.m. a call was received by 9-1-1 from a male victim standing outside Chevron saying he was being shot at.

The Harbor Police Department arrived one minute later after which more shots were fired in the general direction of several vehicles including near where the Harbor Police officer was positioned. The shots came from the wooded area on the west side of the airport.

A call for backup was then made, which in turn led to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office arriving at the scene to assist in trying to locate the suspect(s). Quickly thereafter, the responding units attempted to set up a perimeter as a second volley of rounds were shot from the wooded area.

No one was injured, but the suspect(s) is/are still at-large, as it is assumed the suspect(s) fled on foot into the woods. No motive is known at this time.

Pending charges related to this incident include attempted murder if a police officer and illegal use of a firearm.