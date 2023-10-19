SVU Detectives Arrest Houma Man on Third-Degree Rape Charges

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the recent arrest of a Houma man on charges in a sexually motivated incident, after a victim came forward. Garrett Jerome McElroy, 47, now faces charges of Third-Degree Rape, in connection with the investigation.

The Special Victim’s Unit of the Sheriff’s Office conducted an extensive investigation into an incident that was reported to Authorities, identifying Garrett McElroy as the perpetrator. Since the time of McElroy’s arrest, SVU Detectives have continued to investigate the complaint. At the time of McElroy’s arrest, the investigation was still active. Through the discovery of additional information in close proximity to the arrest, the arrest was not publicized due to concern the investigation would have been hindered.

Garrett McElroy was jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on charges, and later released after posting a $100,000 bond by local judges.

The investigation into McElroy is continuing.

Due to the nature of the crimes and investigation, along with additional information developed, Detectives feel strongly there may be additional victims. Any other victims are encouraged to contact the Special Victim’s Unit of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985)876-2500.