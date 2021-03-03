Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office locates missing boys in Florida

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office has located the two missing boys from this morning’s Amber Alert safe and unharmed in Santa Rosa County, Florida.

During a press release this afternoon, the Sheriff confirmed police are searching for the boys’ biological mother, who is suspected in the kidnapping.

“They were able to locate the children but the female fled on foot,” stated Sheriff Jimmy Travis. “They’re still searching for her. The children are in protective custody and appear to be safe and fine.”

According to police reports, the boys’ mother, Shawntel Heck, got a ride to the boys’ home. Once there, she found the boys in the dad’s car while he searched for a tool. Police believe she got in the car and headed for her family’s home in Florida.

Warrants for Heck have been issued in Tangipahoa Parish for simple kidnapping and unauthorized use of a vehicle, both of which are felony charges.