Teen Arrested for Bayou Blue Church Burglary

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced a 19-year-old male has been arrested in connection to a burglary at a church in Bayou Blue last week. Michael Flores, 19, of Bayou Blue was charged with burglary in the incident.

On February 5, 2021, deputies responded to a reported burglary at a church in Bayou Blue. Several items of value were taken valued at several thousand dollars. Through investigation, Flores was developed as a suspect in the case.

On Tuesday, February 9, detectives made contact with Flores. During questioning, he admitted to stealing the items. Detectives were able to recover all the stolen property which had been taken from the church.

Flores was arrested and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. He was charged with Simple Burglary. Bail is set at $5,000.

The investigation is continuing, and further charges are pending.