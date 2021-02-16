Teen booked with over 150 charges related to vehicle burglaries

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre and Golden Meadow Chief of Police Troy Dufrene announced that two teens face numerous charges each in connection with dozens of vehicle burglaries in the South Lafourche area. Dakota Friloux, 19, of Larose faces over 150 charges while the male teenage juvenile faces 87 counts of burglary and attempted burglary.

As previously released, deputies investigated a series of vehicle burglaries and attempted burglaries in the Larose area in January 2021. Additional vehicle burglaries were reported in Cut Off on February 4, 2021. Two days later, on February 6, additional burglaries were reported in the Town of Golden Meadow, as well as some areas just outside the town limits. Two firearms were stolen as well as primarily small amounts of cash and loose change. Through investigation, investigators developed Friloux and the juvenile as suspects. On Monday, February 8, detectives contacted the suspects and recovered the two stolen firearms. Friloux admitted to his involvement, and he was booked on a handful of initial charges. The juvenile was also charged and placed at the Juvenile Justice Complex in Thibodaux. They each remain in custody.

Investigators with the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office and Golden Meadow Police Department obtained warrants for each individual crime. In all, Friloux and the juvenile were each charged with 76 counts of Simple Burglary of a Motor Vehicle and 11 counts of Attempted Burglary. Friloux was additionally charged with 63 counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile and one count of Possession of Marijuana. Friloux’s bail is now set at $885,300.