Teen Charged with Terrorizing in Wednesday Bomb Scare at Thibodaux High School

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre and Lafourche Parish Schools Superintendent Jarod Martin announced a teenage student at Thibodaux High School has been charged in connection with a bomb scare that occurred at the school on Wednesday.

Just before 11 a.m. on September 27, 2023, the school resource officer at Thibodaux High School was notified by school officials of a handwritten message on a door bathroom stall door in a boys’ restroom. The message indicated the author had a bomb and was dated with Wednesday’s date.

School officials and deputies with the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office along with Thibodaux Police officers and Louisiana State Police coordinated a full evacuation of the school which also resulted in an early dismissal. Meanwhile, a team of officers conducted a full security sweep of the entire school, but no explosive devices, weapons or anything suspicious was found.

Investigators developed a 15-year-old male student as a possible suspect, and the student was detained. Following an investigation, the juvenile was charged with terrorizing and placed at the Juvenile Justice Facility in Thibodaux.