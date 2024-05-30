Teenage parents charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder of six week old infant

On May 25th, 2024 at approximately 8:00pm, the Houma Police Department responded to a reported child abuse at a local hospital involving a six week old infant.

The investigation revealed that the infant was suffering from both trauma to the head and ribs and it was an apparent child abuse. The child was then flown to a specialized medical center for treatment and at the present time the child is currently listed in critical condition.

After further investigation the parents were identified as a 16 year old male and Jemi Kenny 18 year old female. The investigation revealed that the child suffered from life threatening injuries at the hands of the parents which occurred within the last ten days. Both suspects were taken into custody and charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder and incarcerated.

The long term prognosis of the child is not known but his condition is being monitored.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Houma Police Department at 985-873-6371 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.