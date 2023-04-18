Tennessee man arrested for paying for meal with fake money, other charges

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Tennessee man, in connection with a Theft Investigation that spanned several businesses throughout Terrebonne Parish. Charles Thomas Parkerson, 61, of Brentwood, Tn, was arrested for multiple charges associated with the investigation.

On April 12, 2023, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO) learned of an incident that occurred in the jurisdiction of the Houma Police Department, where a male subject entered a local restaurant and consumed food and alcoholic beverages, before paying for his meal with fake money, then departing the location. Owners of the business utilized social media to make the public aware of the incident, which led to additional businesses being identified as victims of the same suspect in recent months.

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office became involved in the investigation and worked closely with the Houma Police Department to locate Parkerson, who was working in the area. TPSO Detectives reviewed the evidence and were able to link Parkerson to the investigation that occurred at a second local business. Parkerson was arrested for 1 count of Monetary Instrument Abuse, and was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex, where he was later released on a $2,500 cash bond.

Parkerson was arrested for additional charges through the Houma Police Department.

Sheriff Tim Soignet is pleased with the outstanding work completed by the TPSO Patrol and Detective Divisions in the apprehension of Parkerson. Sheriff Tim Soignet said, “I’m very proud of the working relationship our agency has with our Public Safety partners. Our Detectives have worked very hard to foster those relationships, which is vital to bringing offenders to justice.”