Terrebonne High School football coach arrested on 2 counts of Molestation of Juvenile

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Gray man, in connection with an investigation being conducted by Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) Detectives of the Sheriff’s Office. Bobby Stephon Sewire, 24, of Gray, was arrested for 2 counts of Molestation of a Juvenile, in connection with the investigation.

On September 28, 2022, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office received information in reference to a sexual relationship between a 22-year-old male, and a juvenile female. The information identified Sewire as the perpetrator, and also indicated that he was affiliated with Terrebonne High School, as a football coach. The Special Victim’s Unit Detectives were made aware of the information of sexual abuse of the victim and were assigned to the investigation.

During the investigation, Detectives learned that the sexual abuse occurred on several occasions, at locations within Terrebonne Parish. Through the course of the investigation, SVU Detectives spoke with the victim, who confirmed the allegations against Sewire.

On September 30, 2022, SVU Detectives located Bobby Sewire, as he arrived at Terrebonne High School, and he was taken into custody. SVU Detectives brought Sewire in for questioning, where he admitted involvement with the juvenile victim. Bobby Stephon Sewire was arrested for 2 counts of Molestation of a Juvenile and was jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex. Sewire was later released on a $15,000 bond by local judges.

Sheriff Tim Soignet confirmed this is an ongoing investigation, and additional charges are not known. Sheriff Soignet said, “As always, we ask for patience and privacy for the victim and family. Our Detectives are working diligently to bring a resolution to this unfortunate investigation, and a dangerous offender to justice.”