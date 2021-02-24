Terrebonne High student brought gun to school, police say

On February 24th 2021 at approximately 11:50 a.m. the school resource officer at Terrebonne High School received information about an unknown student possessing a handgun on the campus. At that point security was immediately increased on the campus. Uniformed officers, detectives and school administrators began gathering information in attempts to locate the weapon. As officers spoke with students, they identified the suspect as a 16-year-old male. It was also learned he boarded a transition bus from Terrebonne High School to Louis Miller Terrebonne Career Technical High School. Once receiving the information, officers located the suspect at Louis Miller Terrebonne Career Technical School and took him into custody without incident. At this point he was found to be in possession of the weapon.

As the investigation continued, it revealed that the 16 year old suspect attempted to sell the firearm to another student. When unsuccessful, it was developed he then gave the weapon to a second 16-year-old male. At this point, officers located and took the 2nd suspect, took him into custody without incident and located the weapon. Although the weapon was an exact replica of what police officers carry, further examination revealed that he was in possession of a semiautomatic GLOCK C02 bb gun.

As a result of the investigation both suspects were transported to the Terrebonne Parish Juvenile Detention Center for the charge of Possession of a Firearm or Dangerous Weapon on School Property.

We have attached a photograph of the recovered weapon and would encourage parents to discuss with their children the importance of not mishandling any types of weapons. The Houma Police Department would also like to commend the students that came forward with the information on the student that was in possession of this weapon.