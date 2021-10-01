Terrebonne Parish escaped inmate now in custody

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced Jason Rodrigue Jr. is in custody.

On Thursday, Sept, 30, 2021, Sheriff Soignet released information that Rodrigue was wanted for Simple Escape. Shortly after releasing this information to the public, TPSO began receiving information from several citizens of Terrebonne Parish on Rodrigue’s whereabouts. Deputies and Detectives flooded the areas that were identified through these tips. A Terrebonne Parish resident assisted in capturing Rodrigue.

Sheriff Soignet would like to personally thank everyone who assisted the Sheriff’s Office. “Our citizens coming together to assist shows what a unique community we live in and makes me proud to be the Sheriff of such a great parish”.