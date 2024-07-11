Terrebonne Parish Sheriff confirms death of wanted suspect Gilbert Moses in Chauvin incident

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet confirmed that wanted suspect Gilbert “Muckus” Moses has been located and declared deceased, in connection with an unclassified death incident, being investigated by the TPSO Detective Division.

On July 10, shortly before 1:00am, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office received anonymous information on suspect Gilbert Moses, who was allegedly spotted walking in the area of the Smithridge neighborhood in Chauvin, La, near the local gym. Deputies immediately responded, and searched the surrounding area, including a residence in the 4800 block of Hwy 56, but were unsuccessful in locating Moses.

Several hours later, shortly before 4:00 am, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office received information from a caller, who reported that Moses was within her home and unresponsive. Deputies responded to an address in the 4800 block of Hwy 56, in Chauvin, where they discovered the body of a black male, later identified as Gilbert Moses. Medical staff were dispatched to the scene and quickly determined that Moses was deceased.

TPSO Detectives and Crime Scene personnel responded to the scene, along with the Terrebonne Parish Coroner’s Office, who confirmed the death of Moses. The initial investigation revealed that Moses suffered no signs of obvious trauma or foul play associated with his death.

This is an ongoing investigation, and Authorities will release additional information as it becomes available.

Sheriff Soignet asks for privacy and heartfelt prayers for the families and those affected by this unfortunate event. Sheriff Soignet said, “We understand that the circumstances are difficult for the families and friends of those involved, and we ask for peace and patience for them, as our Detectives sort through the investigation. Our agency is blessed with an amazing group of Detectives and Deputies who will always do what is necessary to bring forth facts of the case, and hopefully some sense of closure to the families.”