Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office announces arrest of two men connected with traffic stop investigation

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a pair of men, in connection with a traffic stop investigation. Sean Michael Francis, 27, of Gray, and Michael Ross, 18, of Chauvin, were arrested for traffic and narcotics-related offenses, in connection with the incident.

On March 10th, shortly after 8:30pm, members of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division performed a traffic stop on a vehicle near the intersection of Bayouside Drive and Hwy 58, after witnessing the driver commit a traffic related violation. As Agents contacted the driver, they smelled an obvious of odor of Marijuana coming from inside, which led to Francis and Ross being removed from the vehicle. Agents saw what appeared to be illegal narcotics inside, which led to a search of the vehicle.

The search ended with Agents discovering multiple types of illegal narcotics inside the vehicle, in the form of Marijuana and Heroin, along with items of drug paraphernalia, and a handgun. Agents identified the driver as Sean Francis, and the passenger as Michael Ross, and both were taken into custody in connection with the incident.

Agents arrested Sean Francis on charges of Tail lamps violation, Possession with the intent to distribute CDS I (Heroin), Possession with the intent to distribute CDS I (Marijuana), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of CDS. Francis remains

jailed on a No Bond by local judges. Agents arrested Michael Ross on charges of Possession with the intent to distribute CDS I (Heroin), Possession with the intent to distribute CDS I (Marijuana), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of CDS. Ross remains jailed on a No Bond by local judges.

Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to commend the efforts of the Narcotics Division in this case. Sheriff Soignet said, “This incident is another example of how proactive Law Enforcement tactics can have a positive impact in our community. I am proud to work with such a tremendous group of motivated men and women, who dedicate their lives to making our community a safer place.”

ALL ARRESTED PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY